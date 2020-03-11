🔥PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League match coverage of Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE.

The hosts will attempt to engineer a turnaround in tonight’s last-16, second-leg clash after an Erling Haaland double – either side of a Neymar reply – secured a 2-1 victory for BVB in Germany last month.

However, they will have to do so without the support of the Parc des Princes crowd, with this evening’s match scheduled to be played behind closed doors as part of the bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

2020-03-11T18: 33: 53.910Z

Confirmed line-ups are expected shortly – what we know already however is that Thomas Meunier and Marco Verratti are both suspended for the hosts with Thiago Silva set to miss out through injury along with Ander Herrera.Dortmund meanwhile are expected to be without Marco Reus.

2020-03-11T18: 28: 31.943Z

Scratch that – one or two have shown up to make themselves heard from outside the ground.

2020-03-11T18: 16: 11.500Z

Here was the scene at Parc de Princes earlier today… and it is unlikely to get much busier.

2020-03-11T18: 11: 15.443Z

PSG found out just how good this man is in Germany two weeks ago, scoring twice to leave them with plenty of work to do tonight.Getty10 goals in this competition, 40 in all, Haaland is showing no signs of slowing down as we approach the business end of the season.Only Robert Lewandowski has had a direct hand in more Champions League goals this term than the young Norwegian.

2020-03-11T17: 56: 05.553Z

Empty seats all round tonight As you are probably already aware of, tonight’s fixture will be played behind closed doors amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.PSG had already seen their Ligue 1 match with Strasbourg postponed on Saturday with over 1,000 reported cases in France.It is the second last 16 match to be played with no fans in attendance after Tuesday’s home tie between Valencia and Atalanta was played behind closed doors.

2020-03-11T17: 45: 47.833Z

No Thiago Silva tonightThiago Silva remains unavailable with the skipper still struggling with a hamstring injury. Former Manchester United favourite Ander Herrera is also sidelined.

2020-03-11T17: 36: 51.450Z

Mbappe in PSG squadKylian Mbappe could line up against Dortmus tonight after shaking off illness.The France international missed two days of training with a throat infection, also reportedly undergoing coronavirus test – with results on Tuesday night confirming a negative result.Getty ImagesThomas Tuchel held off on announcing whether his forward would start tonight.”He did not practice with us the last two days,” Tuchel said. “We must wait and decide tomorrow morning (whether he will play).”

2020-03-11T17: 34: 19.876Z

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of PSG vs Borussia Dortmund.All your team news and build-up is on the way.

Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (3-4 on aggregate)

TV channel

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7.15pm GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Team news

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is doubtful due to illness, though a coronavirus test came back negative.

Defenders Thiago Silva and Colin Dagba are expected to be fit, meanwhile.

For Dortmund, Thomas Delaney and Marco Reus are both sidelined.