🔥PSG vs Borussia Dortmund could possibly be played nowadays amid cornonavirus outbreak🔥

The next leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League ending up in Borussia Dortmund could possibly be played nowadays.

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu raised the chance of fans being kept from the next leg at the Parc des Princes because of concerns on the spread of coronavirus.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Maracineanu confirmed the last-16 fixture would “at the very least will need place”.

PSG are because of host Dortmund on Wednesday, March 11, with the visitors carrying a narrow advantage in to the second leg following their 2-1 win in Dortmund last month.

More follows