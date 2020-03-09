psg-vs-borussia-dortmund-champions-league-tie-to-be-played-behind-closed-doors-over-coronavirus-fears

🔥PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tie to be played behind closed doors over coronavirus fears🔥

News
John koli0

The Champions League knockout tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

The second leg was due to take place at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with Dortmund taking a 2-1 lead to Paris after Erling Braut Haaland’s double at Signal Iduna Park.

PSG had already seen their Ligue 1 match with Strasbourg postponed on Saturday with over 1,000 reported cases in France.

Only three days ago, however, PSG released a statement reassuring the Champions League game would go ahead as planned under “normal conditions”.

But on Monday, the Paris Police Prefecture confirmed the tie would be played in front of an empty stadium to prevent spreading the Covid-19 virus.

While there is no confirmation yet from Uefa, PSG accepted the decision and promised to host the match in the “best possible conditions”.

A club statement read: “Paris Saint-Germain takes note of the decision of the Prefecture of Police to play the match on Wednesday March 11, 2020 between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors.

“In this context, the club teams remain fully mobilised to organise the meeting in the best possible conditions.”

In Pictures | Dortmund vs PSG | 18/02/2020

It means two of the eight matches in the Champions League last-16 stage will be played without fans in the stadium, with Valencia’s home tie against Atalanta also due to be played behind closed doors.

Related Posts

billy-porter-wears-24-karat-gold-bodice-dress-as-he-hits-the-oscars-red-carpet

Billy Porter wears 24-karat gold bodice dress as he hits the Oscars red carpet

John koli
brian-cox:-i-had-a-grant-—-now-getting-into-acting-is-all-about-cash-and-connections-again

Brian Cox: I had a grant — now getting into acting is all about cash and connections again

John koli
premier-league-star-jordon-ibe-banned-and-fined-7,500-after-crashing-130,000-bentley-into-coffee-shop

🔥Premier League star Jordon Ibe banned and fined £7,500 after crashing £130,000 Bentley into coffee shop🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *