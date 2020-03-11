An empty stadium didn’t prevent Paris Saint-Germain fans celebrating with their own fans following their Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Wednesday’s last 16 second leg clash at Parc de Princes was played behind closed doors as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

PSG trailed after a first-leg defeat in Germany in February but goals from Neymar and Juan Bernat turned things around as the French champions sealed a 3-2 aggregate win to book their place in the quarter-finals.

PSG fans gathered outside the stadium before kick-off, letting off fireworks from the opening whistle with roars heard around the empty ground as each goal went in.

The celebrations continued post-match – with players taking to the stadium rooftop to celebrate with supporters.

One particularly iconic image captured Angel di Maria standing before a crowd of supporters and a cloud of red smoke.