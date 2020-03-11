Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain fans gathered outside the Parc des Princes for PSG’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund after being shut out due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Given the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 virus, the last-16, second-leg tie in Paris was ordered to be played behind closed doors in line with a number of other sporting events across the globe.

Despite not being allowed inside, around 3,000 PSG fans gathered to show their support outside the Parc des Princes, setting off fireworks before the game and soon after kick-off.

After meeting a couple of hours before the game had started, they walked to the stadium as they sang and cheered, letting off flares when the team bus arrived and enveloping it in a thick pinkish-red smoke.

They were allowed to place three banners inside the stadium, the largest of which read: “Our Only Virus is PSG.”

Images of the fans chanting and singing outside was shown on the giant screen inside the stadium, so that the players could see the level of support outside. PSG trailed 2-1 from the first leg in Germany.

Fireworks were set off outside the ground as the game kicked off, and could be seen about the stands.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel spoke shortly before the game about the feeling of playing in an empty stadium.

“It’s weird, it’s horrible,” he said on BFM TV. “I know there are more important things than football … but the most important thing in football is the relationship between the fans and the players.”

