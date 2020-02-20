🔥PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Fifa boss Jerome Valcke charged in Fifa bribery case🔥
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke were this morning charged with related offences by the Swiss Attorney General over the awarding of media rights at various international tournaments.
Al-Kelaifi, who is on Uefa executive’s committee and is chairman of the BeIN media group, is alleged to have given “undue advantages” to Valcke, who has been accused of “aggravated criminal mismanagement” and accepting bribes.
A statement from the Swiss Attorney General’s office read: “The OAG has charged Valcke with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents. The facts in this indictment are no longer characterised as fraud. Al-Khelaifi and the third accused are charged with indicting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement. The third accused is also charged with bribery.”
The details relate in part to the acquisition of a villa in Sardinia. The OAG statement read: “Valcke was refunded the down payment of around 500,000 euros he made to a third party on the purchase of a villa in Sardinia, after Al-Khelaifi had purchased the villa through a company instead of Valcke.
“Valcke then received from Al-Khelaifi the exclusive right to use the villa until he was suspended by FIFA — without having to pay estimated rent in between 900,000 and 1.8m euro.”