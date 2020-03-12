By yesterday evening, the NBA has officially suspended the growing season until further notice in reaction to the Coronavirus pandemic, which includes affected an NBA player already. So basketball fans will undoubtedly be minus the NBA for the proper time being, but fortunately, they are able to still watch the Monstars face off with the Tune Squad from the uncontaminated comfort of these own homes. That’s because Space Jam is currently on Netflix and folks can’t get enough.

Earlier this season, Netflix introduced a high 10 feature, which highlights probably the most watched TV movies and shows on the streaming service in virtually any given day. Well, the 1996 animation/live-action hybrid Space Jam starring JORDAN just landed on Netflix at the start of the month and contains proven very popular.

Space Jam has been at the very least as high as fifth on the entire Top 10 list and happens to be sitting at number 3 for the very best 10 movies on Netflix in the U.S. That puts Space Jam just behind the Netflix original Spenser Confidential and The Angry Birds Movie 2 and before Freaks and the sadly relevant Contagion, which includes seen a spike in popularity given current events.

It appears that as with Contagion,current events may also be section of Space Jam’s current popularity on the streaming giant. Have a look:

Yes, for anybody who haven’t seen Space Jam in some time and also have yet to pull it through to Netflix, the existing scenario with the NBA and the Coronavirus bears some striking parallels to the events of Joe Pytka’s film. In Space Jam, the Nerdlucks steal the talents of 5 star NBA players (Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues) to end up being the powerful Monstars. This causes an internationally panic that results in the suspension of the NBA season.

Obviously, many on Twitter took note of the.

That may appear to be a scene out of Contagion, nonetheless it is in fact from the household sports film Space Jam. A lot of us rightfully knew that people were already surviving in the darkest timeline, we just didn’t understand that the darkest timeline and the Space Jam timeline were one in exactly the same. Nevertheless, Space Jam had a happy ending and several are looking compared to that film, longing for an identical result this right time around. Have a look:

Yeah Bugs, MJ, where you at? Your skills are needed in this trying time greatly. That is definitely strange and interesting just how many are seeing parallels between Space Jam and our current situation. To increase the eeriness of this known fact, Space Jam arrived on DVD and VHS on March 11, 1997, 23 years to your day that the NBA would suspend its season. It would appear that similar to The Simpsons, Space Jam has too proven prophetic.

The facts about cartoon properties that provides them such predictive qualities? I’m uncertain, and Nostradamus used astrology to create prophecies concerning the future, today’s day seer or charlatan might prosper to review animated works to develop predictions in what might happen next. Another view of the problem is that is all linked to Space Jam 2. Have a look:

If that is indeed section of a massive advertising campaign for Space Jam 2, it has long since far gone much too. The long-anticipated sequel continues to be in the works and is defined for release next summer. The film will undoubtedly be directed by Malcolm D. Lee and star LeBron James and a bunch of actors and NBA players. Hopefully the Coronavirus situation is solved a long time before then.

Space Jam 2 opens in theaters on July 16, 2021. Have a look at our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies it is possible to anticipate this season.