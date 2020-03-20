🔥PSA: Justin Timberlake does not regret his 2001 double denim look with Britney Spears🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Before coronavirus, during simpler times when groups of more than 10 weren’t prohibited and red carpet events were a regular occurrence, there was one award show look that reigned supreme.

Or rather, two coordinated looks.

Yes, we’re talking about the 2001 American Music Awards, when Justin Timberlake and then-girlfriend Britney Spears basically invented the term ‘couple goals’ with their double denim outfits.

A look, which in the year 2020, Timberlake says, “you could kind of rock that today.”

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake attend the 2001 American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Appearing on former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass’ podcast, The Daily Popcast, Timberlake, now 39, was asked to reflect on his best-known look in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band’s ‘No Strings Attached’ album.

“We’ve had our fair share of hairstyles and outfits back in the day,” Bass began, adding, “The late ‘90s were not great for style at all.”

Timberlake confirmed, bracing himself for any and all style-related questions. “If we could have only been a decade earlier when everything wasn’t so documented,” he said with a laugh.

“What was your favorite outfit and hairstyle that you did?” Bass questioned, helping Timberlake out by bringing up his penchant for bandanas.

“Honestly, man, true confession – I think I just started wearing bandanas because I couldn’t figure out what the hell to do with my hair,” he said.

*NSYNC at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images)

Bass then brought up his favorite style moment of Timberlake’s (and the world’s, too, TBH).

“That one, I don’t know man, you could kind of rock that today,” Timberlake said, defending his look. “You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love,” he added, hinting that perhaps we have Spears to thank for the iconic ensemble.

During their interview, Timberlake divulged plenty of *NSYNC details, as well as his Mickey Mouse Club days. The Disney variety show aired in the early ‘90s, and is where Timberlake first got his start in 1993, alongside some other very famous faces like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and another *NSYNC member, JC Chasez.

Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 2018 (Getty Images)

“I remember being at the casting camp with 30 kids, and at that time, the one person that it was clear was going to go on to have a record deal was Christina [Aguilera],” Timberlake recalled. “She would open her mouth and that voice would come out, and it was alien-like. Someone so tiny … she’d belt out a song and it was like a fully realized adult,” he said

“We were only on for two seasons, and it clearly wasn’t doing what Disney had hoped for it to do because it was canceled,” Timberlake shared, later adding, “But I think it’s the most informative experience I’ve ever had as an entertainer.”