🔥PS5 release date: New Sony PlayStation price, games, specs, logo and what we know so far🔥

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will only be revealed “when the time is right”.

Speaking on a phonecall to investors, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki divulged this information, reassuring them that the new console will also follow a similiar promotional campaign to the PlayStation 4.

“But as of today, we will provide the guidance at a time period which is comparable to the past. So we will not change the time schedule.” Totoki said.

What this seems to hint at is that, just like the PS4’s reveal and release window, the PS5 could still be shown off in February and released in November like it’s predecessor.

During the phonecall, Totoki admitted that the final price of the PS5 has still not been confirmed yet, which is reportedly because they want to know how much Microsoft are going to charge for their rival console, the Xbox Series X.

Sony unveiled the new PlayStation 5 logo at CES 2020 (Sony )

Back in January, at Sony’s CES 2020 conference the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, took to the stage in Las Vegas to reveal the new logo for the PlayStation 5 and promised gamers they would be able the console around Christmas 2020.

“Our promise to the 100 million-strong PlayStation community is to offer the biggest and best in content, and to deliver unique experiences to gamers with an unprecedented speed,” said Ryan.

The console itself has still not been fully revealed, but rumours suggest it could still happen in February.

The tech company has been drip-feeding information about the next-gen console over the past few months in order to build anticipation ahead of its eventual release date.

Release date

Last year, Ryan confirmed the PS5 will be hitting shelves in “Holiday 2020” – so expect to see it around November or December, just in time for Christmas.

Xbox’s new console, the Xbox Series X, is also expected to be out in time for Christmas 2020.

Price

As mentioned above, the price of the PS5 has still not been finalised.

Firstly, it seems that Sony are waiting for Microsoft to share the Xbox Series X cost before commiting to a specific number.

Secondly, there have been some suggestions that Sony are struggling to keep the price affordably low, due to the sheer power and hardware that will make up its internal parts.

While this is all rumour and will depend on a number of factors at launch, we should expect to pay anything from around £320 to somewhere around £489.

Sony has sold over 106 million units of the PS4 (pictured here)

Specs

This is where it gets exciting, an interview in Wired confirming a number of great new tech features we can expect to see in the new console.

Systems architect Mark Cerny previously said that one of the biggest changes with the PS5, aside from it being faster and more powerful than the PS4, is that it will be backwards compatible.

This means that gamers will be able to play PS4 games on the new console, as it is based in part on the PS4’s architecture. This is different to Xbox’s recent strategy when it comes to gaming. Earlier this year, Microsoft released a disc-less Xbox, the Xbox One S All Digital, which relies on digital downloads instead of physical discs.

Wired also confirmed the PS5 will have a disc drive, and won’t just be a “download-only machine”, in part because it is based on the PS4.

The next-gen console will also support 8K graphics and faster loading times, thanks in part to an AMD chip at its core. The CPU, which is based on AMD’s Ryzen line, has eight cores of Sony’s new 7nm Zen 2 architecture. Meanwhile the GPU is based on Radeon’s Navi family which allows for ray tracing – a first for gaming consoles and means the PS5 mimics light.

An SSD – solid state drive – will act as the console’s storage, making loading times along with read and write speeds, much faster.

In the online post, Ryan also went into detail about this immersive new controller, which will reimagine “how the sense of touch can add to immersion”.

First up, the company has adapted the controller’s haptic feedback to give the controller a broader range of rumble, ie crashing into a wall will feel different than running through a field of grass.

And secondly, adaptive triggers have been incorporated into the L2/R2 buttons, meaning players will be able to “feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain”.

In practice, it means a more immersive, more powerful experience for gamers – something we can all get on board with.

Design

This is another area in which Sony has successfully managed to keep a lid on things.

Aside from a few concepts, not much has come out with regards to the design.

It will definitely be thinner and sleeker than previous models, but we’ll have to wait to see more details.

