🔥PS5 features, specs and more revealed by PlayStation🔥

Sony has revealed more information about the PS5 in a live stream offering a deep dive into their next-generation console.

The hour-long live stream, presented by Mark Cerny, gave us our biggest look yet at the inner workings of the new PlayStation 5, and put an emphasis on giving developers more freedom to make the games they want.

Sony planned on delivering this talk during GDC (Game Developers Conference), but due to its cancellation they opted for an online presentation.

Cutting to the chase, here’s all the juicy technical information that was talked about:

Ray tracing, SSD and backwards compatibility

The PS5 will feature an ultra-high-speed SSD, using an integrated custom I/O system (input/output), custom AMD GPU with ray tracing, and highly immersive 3D audio.

Mark Cerny explained the CPU will use eight Zen 2 cores with a frequency up to 3.5 GHz, and that Sony has collaborated with AMD to create a custom GPU for this console, which they claim will bring high-end PC-power to the PS5.

It will have a peak performance of 10.28 teraflops, which is fewer than the Xbox Series X’s 12 GPU performance Microsoft is promising to deliver. But, as Cerny was quick to note, more teraflops doesn’t mean better.

The PS5 will offer hardware acceleration for real-time ray tracing by using PC technology that is going into AMD’s upcoming PC graphics card. Sony previously said the PS5 will support gaming in 4K resolution.

In the talk, Mark Cerny explained that Sony sat down with developers to try and create a system which will give people who make games more freedom when it comes to bringing them to the PS5.

To that end, the custom AMD GPU and the SSD will increase developer creativity, building expansive worlds and new play experiences in the games they design.

Opting for an SSD over a traditional hard drive used in the PS4 will allow the PS5 to instantly boot up games, completely remove load times and it will also mean they won’t need to separate areas in games with long corridors or elevator rides to hide loading screens.

An SSD will allow games to become a whole lot bigger and, since Sony found hard drives to be a limit on developers, will allow a lot more freedom in the games that are made for the system.

Mr Cerny also revealed that the initial size of the PS5 SSD will be at 820 GB, but you will be able to add more storage by using the two designated bays in the PS5.

If you want to play your PS4 games on the PS5 through backwards compatibility, all you need to do is hook up a large external hard drive that has your old PS4 library on it and then you can boot them up on your PS5.

It’s unclear if every single PS4 game will be backwards compatible at launch, but they did promise at least 100 games would be initially.

3D Audio

Finishing off the presentation, Cerny talked about the PS5’s 3D audio capabilities and hopes.

“Headphone audio is the current gold standard for 3D audio on PlayStation 5,” said Cerny, adding that Sony’s custom hardware – Tempest 3D AudioTech – has been built in an effort to deliver immersive 3D sound to all, not just those using headphones.

All in all, the presentation didn’t reveal a lot. No news on any games, or delays to the release even.

The PS5 is slated to launch in the Holiday season of 2020, competing alongside the Xbox Series X which will release in the same window.

Re-watch the presentation here.