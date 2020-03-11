🔥Prudential to spin off US pensions outfit in next stage of revamp🔥

Insurer Prudential unveiled plans to spin off US pensions business Jackson National Life on Wednesday just weeks after activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point urged a split-up of the firm.

Pru will sell a stake in Michigan-based Jackson in a stock market float in New York. No timetable has been given. The business, which sells annuities to American retirees, makes profits of $3 billion and was acquired by Pru in 1986.

The sale would be the second large reshaping of Prudential after it hived off its UK-focused M&G Investments and Pru UK division in a stock market float last year.

Chief executive Mike Wells, who used to run Jackson, denied the move was due to pressure from Third Point, which disclosed a 5% stake in late February and argued the FTSE 100 giant would be worth more as a standalone Asian business.

“We started this process way back at the half year. We have reviewed the Jackson strategy annually ever since I got here,” Wells said, adding that the company wanted first to work through the M&G split before pursuing the Jackson plan.

Plans to split Jackson and Pru Asia will prompt more speculation about the company’s long-term commitment to the UK, its home for the last 332 years.

Some say it would make more sense as a separate Asian business to base Pru’s headquarters in Hong Kong or Singapore, but Wells said Pru was committed to the UK.

“We have a primary listing in London and a primary listing in Hong Kong. We are building out our tech hub in Shanghai but the depth and breadth of financial talent in London is unique; regulatory, risk modelling, it’s the best in the industry. This is a very logical base,” he said.

Full year operating profits for the business rose 20% to $5.3 billion (£4.1 billion), above analyst estimates of $5 billion.