Proposed study of how Lambert should be governed hits some turbulence

St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 1.

J.B. Forbes, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — A proposed study of regional governance of St. Louis Lambert International Airport ran into some new turbulence Tuesday, as Aldermanic President Lewis Reed urged a metro planning board to abandon the idea.Reed cited what he contended were displays of “backroom politics” and “racial overtones” in an email by former Mayor Vincent C. Schoemehl Jr. last fall that promoted setting up a new regional authority to govern city-run Lambert and other area airports.The planning board, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, is scheduled on Wednesday to possibly vote on initiating a study of Lambert governance and other airport issues.Reed referred to a recently disclosed email sent Oct. 27 by Schoemehl to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and a Page aide.In it, Schoemehl said the issue is “very delicate with the Black aldermen” and counseled the three to engage them via “a few private dinners, some orchestrated ego stroking, etc.”Reed, who is black, said that showed “a dismissive, racially biased approach to working with people of color.”Ehlmann, the East-West Gateway Council chairman, defended Schoemehl and said he didn’t consider his comments racially motivated.He said for any regional governance plan to win city approval, efforts would have to be made to convince various St. Louis officials, regardless of their race.“We may have to go ahead and at some point lobby all the people down there (in city government) to get them to agree,” Ehlmann said.Ehlmann also said the Schoemehl email has nothing to do with the East-West Gateway study proposal.He said the former mayor last October was trying to drum up interest in putting together a regional governance proposal that could be submitted to city officials during their consideration of leasing Lambert to private companies.The idea, Ehlmann said, was to turn it in as a response to the request for qualifications that the city sent out to potential private bidders. But Ehlmann said that idea was floated “much too late” because would-be bidders had to respond to a city deadline of just a few days later.Schoemehl on Tuesday said he had envisioned then that officials with the two counties and some city residents could form a nonprofit organization that could respond to the city’s RFQ with their regional proposal.His email also said the nonprofit could include the business community and North County communities near Lambert, which is in an unincorporated part of the county.As it turned out, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced in December that she was abandoning the Lambert privatization idea. That spurred Ehlmann, who became East-West Gateway Council chairman last month, and others to work toward a study of the airport by the planning board.Reed in his statement Tuesday cited an email released Monday by the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP, which had obtained it through a public records request.Reed also complained that Schoemehl while mayor had “built a runway to nowhere” at Lambert that saddled the airport with significant debt and now “has orchestrated a plan to dilute” the city’s interest in the airport.Moreover, Reed blasted Schoemehl for pushing a plan, commonly referred to as the Team Four plan, to divest city resources from north St. Louis.In response, Schoemehl on Tuesday said Reed “has his facts wrong.” Schoemehl won voter approval to issue bonds for the runway expansion but he said the debt was issued after he left office in 1993. He said the Team Four plan came well before he became mayor in 1981.Schoemehl also called on Reed to vote at the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment to formally withdraw the city’s request to federal authorities to allow it to consider privatization. That would “finally put privatization to rest,” Schoemehl said.Krewson on Tuesday declined to comment on Reed’s request for an end to East-West Gateway’s consideration of a Lambert study. Reed, Krewson and Page are all on the council, along with top elected officials of other metro area counties in Missouri and Illinois.In the past, Krewson has said she’s willing to discuss the idea. However, at an East-West Gateway meeting last month she joined Reed in expressing some concerns.The mayor said other issues should also be considered areawide responsibilities, such as dealing with the homeless problem.Reed pointed out that the city needs more revenue to deal with crime and infrastructure issues. He said a key goal of the privatization process was to generate a large cash infusion to help invigorate poor neighborhoods and deal with other chronic city problems.In response, Page said any transfer of city-owned Lambert to a regional setup would have to involve some financial commitment by other governments.

