Proposed legislation would allow testing of Missouri workers for medical pot

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2014 file photo, a worker cultivates a special strain of medical marijuana known as Charlotte’s Web inside a greenhouse, in a remote spot in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado is poised to award more than $8 million for medical marijuana research, a step toward addressing complaints that little is known about pot’s medical potential. Among the research projects poised for approval on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, are one for pediatric epilepsy patients, and another for children with brain tumors. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Brennan Linsley

JEFFERSON CITY — Using medical marijuana in Missouri could get you fired if a new proposal becomes law.The legislation, sponsored by Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville, would allow employers to test employees and prospective employees for medical marijuana, and give employers the discretion to act based on the test results.It would also allow employers to prohibit the use of medical marijuana at their businesses.“At the end of the day, this is about clarity and giving Missouri businesses some certainty in how they operate,” Sater said at a Senate committee hearing Thursday.He said the passage in November 2018 of Amendment 2, the constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana, created a gray area in the law, leaving businesses uncertain about whether they could test for medical marijuana. His legislation would make such testing optional, not mandatory, he said.This is the second year Sater has filed this legislation. Last year, it was voted out of the Small Business and Industry committee but wasn’t heard on the Senate floor.Lobbyists for the Associated Industries of Missouri and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce both spoke in support of Sater’s bill.David Overfelt, who represents Associated Industries, said that if there are workers dealing with equipment that can hurt them, employers need to know if they’re taking drugs — legal or otherwise.“We want to know because we want to prevent workers’ comp claims and other other things that can happen,” he said.The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association went on record to oppose the proposal, as it is currently written.Lobbyist Tom Robbins said the association agrees that medical marijuana patients shouldn’t be using the drug at work or working while they’re impaired. But he also said the proposed legislation interferes with the purpose of Amendment 2.“The phrase that pays in here is ‘positive drug test for marijuana,’” Robbins said.Consumption of marijuana three weeks ago could result in a positive test today and could get an employee fired, he said.“Qualified patients would be forced to choose possibly between work and their medicine,” Robbins said.Typical drug tests can detect tetrahydrocannabinol — the main psychoactive component in marijuana — for several days after use, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. But THC can sometimes be detected in the urine of heavy users for several weeks.The legislation is Senate Bill 610.

