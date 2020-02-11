🔥Property tycoon chopped down four protected trees at £2.5m home to build swimming pool🔥

A property mogul had four protected trees in the garden of her £2.5 million home chopped down to make way for a swimming pool and summer house, a court heard.

Merle Joseph, 53, felled a pine tree, two sycamores and a horse chestnut tree in the grounds of her home in Chislehurst during building work in August 2017.

Bromley magistrates’ court heard the trees had protected status as they were in a conservation area and council permission was needed to uproot them.

It is said Joseph was warned by a Bromley council tree officer that she would need authorisation for the work but went ahead with removing the trees without permission.

She pleaded guilty to the uprooting and wilful destruction of four trees in a conservation area but continues to insist that she believed it was allowed under planning regulations.

Prosecutor Laura Phillips told the court Joseph had owned the home, on an estate within the Chislehurst Conservation Area, since 2007.

“Prior to this offence, it counted in it more trees than it does now,” she said. “The trees were removed to make way for the building work and to stop the view being restricted.

“No notification was made to the council, as is required by law. She had spoken to the tree officer, who told her that she needed to notify the council, so at least she should have been aware that there was more she needed to do.”

The court heard one of the buildings under construction had to be moved as it was too close to the boundary, leading to the felling of one tree as it was “in front of the building blocking the view”.

Joseph’s neighbours complained to the council in February 2018 about the redevelopment work and specifically, the removal of the trees.

In a submission to the planning department, Brian Lockyer wrote that “numerous trees have been felled” which has “increased the visibility of the vast, aesthetically repugnant elevation”.

“It is almost warehouse-like in scale and can be viewed from most of the rear windows,” he added. “Having felled these large trees, ‘hiding’ this grotesque structure in a sympathetic way seems impossible.”

Another neighbour, Jim Minto, added: “I am very concerned that protected trees have been felled without permission to make way for this eyesore and that lavish swimming parties will be held in the summer which could cause disruption to the tranquil life currently enjoyed by myself and other residents.”

Magistrate Stephen Cole adjourned the case for a hearing on March 20 to decide the circumstances under which Joseph committed the offence. She will then face sentencing.