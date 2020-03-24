🔥Property rich list reveals the top 10 most expensive streets in 2017🔥

Grosvenor Crescent in Belgravia has been named as the most expensive street in England and Wales.

The street, which stretches from Duke of Wellington Place to Belgrave Square, is mostly made up of grand flats rather than houses and has average prices of £16.9million according to a report by Lloyds Bank.

Also in Belgravia, last year’s most expensive street, Eaton Square has dropped to third place with an average house price of £13.6million, £3million less than in 2016.

A £55million mega mansion was listed for sale in the prestigious square in 2016 but is no longer on the market, which could account for part of the price readjustment.

Top 10 most expensive streets

“If there has been a drop nearby perhaps the asking prices were too high, but the demand is still there,” says Jeremy Davidson, CEO of Jeremy Davidson Property Consultants, who is selling a newly-built four-bedroom mews house in Grosvenor Crescent Mews.

London is home to the six most expensive streets in England and Wales, all of which are in Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea and have average prices above £10million.

“The prime London boroughs of Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea continue to reign supreme with Britain’s most expensive streets,” says Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank.

Outside London, south-east England dominates the list, with seven of the top 20 most expensive streets in Surrey.

Weybridge is home to East Road, West Road and Cavendish Road; Leatherhead has Queens Drive and Leys Road; Virginia Water has Gorse Hill Road; and Cobham — home to Chelsea football club training ground — has Icklingham Road.