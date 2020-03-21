🔥Progress in U.S. coronavirus economic stimulus talks amid major disagreements: Schumer🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Negotiations on a possible $1 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill were moving ahead, but agreement by a deadline at midnight on Friday deal was becoming elusive with several major issues dividing congressional Republicans and Democrats, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Speaking to reporters as a night negotiating session was due to begin, Schumer said that “with many issues outstanding,” he hoped lawmakers and the Trump administration “could come to agreements tomorrow.”

