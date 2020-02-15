program-aims-to-help-syrian-refugees-recover-from-psychological-trauma

Over 10 million people have been displaced by the nine year civil war in Syria, which shows no sign of ending. Millions of them have experienced psychological trauma, but may fear getting help because of a stigma associated with mental illness in the region. Help is also scarce, with less than 1% of aid dedicated to mental health. Michelle Miller traveled with an American aid worker to see a special program meant to address refugees’ mental health crisis.

