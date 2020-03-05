🔥Professor Chris Whitty says UK response to coronavirus cases will focus on delaying spread as cases will 'only go up'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of cases of the coronavirus in the UK will now “only to go up”, according to the country’s Chief Medical Officer.

Professor Chris Whitty told the Commons’ Health and Social Care Committee, chaired by Jeremy Hunt, that he was expecting more cases to be announced today.

He added that the plan to combat Covid-19 was already moving from the first “contain” stage to the secondary “delay” stage.

Professor Whitty said: “I’m expecting the number only to go up, and there are now several – not large numbers – but several cases where we cannot see where this has come from in terms of a clear transmission, either because someone has come directly from overseas or because they’ve had a close contact with someone who has recently returned from overseas.”

More follows…