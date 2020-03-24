🔥Proenza Schouler launches its first-ever activewear line and it's in collaboration with Goop🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As people up and down the nation get in the flow of using exercise to keep fit (and sane) while self-isolating, it seemed about time somebody released some chic new activewear to help style-out our quarantine workouts.

And who better to assume the role than Queen of wellness herself, Gwyneth Paltrow?

Paltrow’s wellness juggernaut, Goop, has unveiled a limited-edition activewear line in collaboration with American fashion house Proenza Schouler. This is the first activewear collection from Proenza Schouler, and the first time Goop has collaborated to design the G. Sport collection, which is its sportswear line.

The seven-piece collection comprises bold colourways and cunning cut-outs: one seriously sharp sartorial remedy to even the worst quarantine lull.

The workout gear of dreams (G. Sport x Proenza Schouler)

Proenza Schouler founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are Goop fans, and they believe Paltrow embodies the Proenza Schouler woman, while for Paltrow, the designers’ cool factor was just what G. Sport needed.

“Tapping Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s relentless creativity and street-smart aesthetic brought an entirely new, cutting-edge feel to our G. Sport world,” Paltrow told WWD. “And the fact that this was their first go at a sporting collection made the collaboration feel even more special. I think the pieces truly speak for themselves.”

Prices range from £120 to £830 and the pieces are available to buy now for a limited-time only.