🔥Pro tennis player accused of taking illegal pistol to gun showroom🔥

News
A professional tennis player accused of taking an illegal blank-firing pistol to a gun showroom in St James’s has been remanded in custody after refusing to speak in court.

Constantin Christ, 27, allegedly had a Zoraki M906 and ammunition at the Beretta Gallery last Wednesday during a visit to London, Westminster magistrates court heard.

He refused to speak to police after his arrest and, when appearing at Westminster magistrates court, Christ stayed silent and held up a note reading: “I have no law against me.”

District Judge Michael Snow remanded him in custody until the next hearing on March 30.

Prosecutor Matt Barrowcliffe said: “He had a gun loaded with a blank — a multi-purpose pistol designed to fire blanks and signal flares. He is a German national on holiday.”

Judge Snow said: “He does not or will not speak. All evidence or communication from him is written.

“We know he speaks English because of those tennis rankings.”

Christ is accused of possession of a loaded firearm and suitable ammunition in a public place.

He will return to court on March 30 for a further preliminary hearing.

