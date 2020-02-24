🔥Private-equity giant CVC Capital closes in on stake in rugby's Six Nations Championship🔥

private-equity-giant-cvc-capital-closes-in-on-stake-in-rugby&apos;s-six-nations-championship

Private-equity giant CVC Capital is close to securing a stake in rugby’s Six Nations as the firm looks to ramp up its presence in the sport. 

CVC is nearing a £300 million deal with Six Nations Rugby Limited for a 14% stake in the tournament, a source close to the company told the FT.

The deal would be CVC’s second major investment in rugby. Two years ago it bought a 27% holding in Premiership Rugby, which runs England’s top league. 

CVC wants to commercialise the game further by streaming coverage through internet subscriptions for fans. There is also talk of a Club World Cup, to bring together all the best club sides on the planet.

