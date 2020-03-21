Pritzker calls on retired health care workers to ‘join the fight’ against COVID-19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, announces a shelter in place rule to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday issued a call-to-action to former health care workers who have recently left the field to “come back and join the fight against COVID-19.”The state will waive fees and expedite licensures so such workers can start right away.Additionally, Pritzker said medical professionals with expiring licenses will receive an automatic renewals through September.Illinois officials also announced one additional coronavirus death in the state, a man in his his 70s from Cook County, and 168 new reports of the virus.State totals have now hit 6 deaths and 753 cases.

