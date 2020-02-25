🔥Priti Patel's war on the home front exposes minefield of civil service reform🔥

The thrust of the complaint was that the civil service got in the way of bold, much-needed reforms and was bad at managing them anyway. The prime minister was a Tory firebrand with a cult-like following and a determination to ram through changes. Civil servants wondering if they dare tell a charismatic leader sitting on a healthy majority that they might have got something wrong, or be endeavouring to do too much at once… The aforementioned grumble was from Margaret Thatcher around 1987: she scolded her senior civil servants about the failure to deliver (and blamed a lot of her Cabinet).

That resonates down the decades, as rifts at the Home Office have boiled over into the open. Philip Rutnam, its top civil servant, is at war with Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is intent on sacking him. There are allegations of bullying and an atmosphere of fear across Whitehall. I bumped into one of the cheerier press officers having a large glass of wine in a pub. He joked that he had “tried dry February” but found events too stressful to stay totally sober.

It would make for a great night’s viewing as a plot in Bodyguard, TV’s sexiest potboiler about a home secretary, but it is less fun in everyday life. The department needs a mix of steel and subtlety to deliver a low-immigration, high-productivity reboot of UK plc. Put aside for a moment whether this plan is a good idea — it is the prospectus on which the Government was elected and it should have a chance to deliver this. If it is found wanting, sceptics like me can say “I told you so” and ask the Conservatives to open up to the world again.

But until then, government needs to function — despite the ruthless high drama of the early Dominic Cummings era, which saw Whitehall described as a “blob” that thwarts the drive of Number 10. Boris Johnson could reshuffle the civil service pack (which would be a better option than this dissatisfaction). Or he could try, like the hyper-flexible Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, to represent the interests of his officials while also reprimanding them for leaking stories about Patel. But when all the fire and fury abates, Johnson’s role at the head of government is to support a system which can deliver.

The alternative is a game of blame-shifting and the inevitable story of betrayal at the hands of officials. And though the civil service has an element of groupthink (which is why it over-reliably produces veterans to deliver “told-you-so” verdicts on Brexit), it also has officials who are keen to make their mark. These people are flexible enough to understand that politics in 2020 will not look like a rerun of the comfy old world we saw before the referendum.

Margaret Thatcher’s period in office is instructive, and not in the way mythologisers on the Right and caricature-purveyors on the Left imagine. In her most productive years, she understood the role of the civil service and had useful relations with her Cabinet secretaries Robert Armstrong and Robin Butler. “Her signal was that policy, at which the civil service was skilled, did not amount to much without execution, at which it was traditionally deficient,” concludes her finest biographer Charles Moore.

Lest you be waiting for a rocking denouement to all this, the result of the Next Steps overhaul was the creation of the Vehicle Inspection Agency (which went fine) and the Child Support Agency (which didn’t). In Thatcher’s later ruling years, she started to override her senior civil servants impatiently — a sign of the tetchy tiredness which marked the endgame of her government. But that was after many years of a radical project.

The early Boris Johnson period feels energetic — in the sense that it has an ideology focused on boosting northern England and a determination to refocus its foreign policy on a buccaneering “Global Britain” — but ill-focused on how to achieve this, other than in the form of costly infrastructure projects.

Immigration and the Home Office has become the flashpoint in part because it is headed by an outspoken minister. Patel is less globalist than Johnson, but is a fierce campaigner. Her demands raise questions about the limits of what politicians can ask their officials to do and on what terms. Now workplace culture is less tolerant of table-slamming, it is probably not a great idea to strike a tone with officials which seems disrespectful. It is less clear what happens when the Government’s demands seem unrealistic to civil servants.

A technocratic overhaul undertaken by David Cameron’s government (lots of management training “away days”, grand projects, and international benchmarking) dwindled, too — in part because the thrills and spills of Brexit knocked the dull necessities of reform off course, but also because the kind of centrist politics it took for granted has changed, and the risks have sharpened.

So the solution is probably a shuffling of the pack in Whitehall, overseen by the Prime Minister. Yes, it means he gets his way and careers will be truncated, in many cases unfairly. But it lessens the chances for the Government to claim it was undermined by the Brahmin class. If the wrong person ends up in the wrong department, at least it will have been at the behest of the PM himself.

One of the more tenacious mandarins is David Frost, the chief Brexit negotiator whose pivot to enthusiasm for the project causes vapours at the Foreign Office. He approaches the role with gusto, “to the point”, says a former mentor, “that he has convinced himself it is all going to be great, when his rational side must tell him it’s a vast gamble”. But that is a negotiator’s skill. Antonia Romeo, the ebullient permanent secretary at the Department for International Trade, has a similar brio, and was unlucky to be edged out in a reshuffle which kept Sedwill in the top job.

The difficulty for Johnson will not lie in some devious plan by the Foreign Office to sabotage the Brexit trade deal. The trouble around Whitehall will crystallise on the home front, where those asked to implement policy need to know what matters most to a Prime Minister whose enthusiasms are various and at times temporary — and whose personal commitments remain harder to pin down. This game won’t be won by simply taking Sir Humphrey down a peg or two.

Anne McElvoy is senior editor at The Economist

