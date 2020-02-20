🔥Priti Patel tried to get rid of top official Sir Philip Rutnam amid 'atmosphere of fear'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Home Secretary Priti Patel has sought the removal of her most senior civil servant, it emerged today.

Her allies confirmed that she had clashed with Home Office permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam and wanted him replaced.

A minister defended Ms Patel from broader allegations in The Times that she created an “atmosphere of fear” by bullying staff.

Life sciences minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “I’ve known Priti for 25 years, she’s utterly professional, and she works night and day to deliver for the country and her constituents.”

He told LBC: “I’ve worked with Priti in the past on several campaigns. She is a brilliant, collegiate team player.”

An ally of Ms Patel said of Mr Rutnam: “I’m not going to deny that there are disagreements. He is quite a stereotypical civil servant. We are trying to do a lot of stuff, quickly.”

But Ms Patel’s friends said claims that she “belittled” him and was bullying towards staff were “totally unfair”.

The Home Office said no “formal” complaint had been made.

Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill was asked to intervene after Ms Patel called for the removal of Sir Philip, said The Times. Quoting anonymous sources, it said she was “angry and aggressive” in meetings and placed unrealistic demands on staff.

Ms Patel, who is in charge of law and order, was also alleged to have urged officials to go “outside the rule of law”. No examples were given except that she sought an explanation from the Met Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, as to why police could not stop Extinction Rebellion protesters.

In one incident she allegedly confronted an official who had been working through the night to try to reverse a High Court ruling against the deportation of foreign criminals to Jamaica.

Ms Patel reportedly “demanded” to know why the effort had failed. The official fell ill at a later meeting.

Sir Philip was said to be writing to Home Office staff highlighting the dangers of workplace stress and making clear nobody should work unrealistic hours.