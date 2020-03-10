🔥Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting Anne Glenconner says she 'always took an interest in young men'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

In the new book Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown coming out in the US on March 24, Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting Anne Glenconner opens up about her decades of friendship with the royal.

In the book, Glenconner offers insight into Margaret’s life, as well as sharing anecdotes from their time together.

One particularly memorable story is about a ten-day royal tour of Australia in October 1975.

During the trip, rumors were starting to emerge about Margaret’s rocky relationship with her then-husband Lord Snowdon (they split in 1978).

“We knew Princess Margaret had a knack with men of all ages so we held a cocktail party on the train, inviting a whole lot of press to come. By the end of the twelve-hour train journey from Canberra to Melbourne, Princess Margaret had charmed them all and the result was a succession of much nicer headlines,” Glenconner writes.

The women later went to Bondi Beach for a photo call on the sand with the lifeguards.

Princess Margaret didn’t want to wear high heels in the sand so Glenconner brought her a pair of flats to change into. The princess was upset with the change of plans as “every now and then Princess Margaret simply didn’t want to do something.”

Lady Glenconner writes, “When we got back into the car, she turned to me as she was shaking the sand out of her shoes and said, ‘Well, I hope you’re pleased.’ Before I could answer, she added: ‘But weren’t those lifeguards disappointing?”

She goes on to say, “This was typical of Princess Margaret, who always took an interest in young men, and I couldn’t help but agree. Instead of the bronzed gods we were expecting, they were all so frightfully pale because it was the beginning of the season.”

Glenconner writes that she “might have ‘won’ that time,” but “she got me back on the next engagement, which was to Sydney Zoo.” As Princess Margaret knew her lady-in-waiting “was not entirely at ease with animals,” she made her hold a koala bear.

Margaret led an enviable lifestyle – and not just because she attracted young men.

She famously started her day with breakfast in bed like a true royal, followed by two hours of listening to the radio and reading newspapers to stay up-to-date…all while chain-smoking cigarettes.

After her news update, she’d take a long bath (it’s all about self-care) that was prepared for her by her lady’s maid. By noon, it was time for hair, makeup, and a quick vodka

Unfortunately, the constant smoking resulted in Princess Margaret receiving a lung operation in 1985. She died of a stroke in 2002.

In the book, Lady Anne Glenconner tells stories about her own fascinating life, as well as her time spent with Margaret. She writes that she “laughed more with her than anyone else.”