🔥Princess Diana actress met Prince Harry before starring in musical: 'He was the last person on the dance floor'🔥

Actor Jeanna de Waal is set to play Princess Diana in an upcoming biographical musical on Broadway, however it turns out she’s crossed paths with the Royal Family in the past.

Before landing the prized role in Diana, De Waal revealed she had actually met the late royal’s son Prince Harry while she was working in catering.

De Waal trained at LIPA, a performing arts school founded by Sir Paul McCartney, and while school broke for the holidays she would take on catering work – which led her to meet the future Duke of Sussex.

Jeanna De Waal as Princess Diana (La Jolla Playhouse)

She said to Broadway.com, “I was at [LIPA] and over the holidays, I would cater for this very fancy events company. They paid very well, but you had to be based in London. I would literally go stay at a hostel in London and wait for the calls.”

“One of the events was catering for the Royals, and I was personally in charge of making sure that Harry’s glass was always topped up with champagne,” she said.

“He was very friendly, and he was the last person on the dance floor at the end of the night.”

The England-born actor is set to play Princess Diana on Broadway this month, with previews having already started before officially opening on March 31.

De Waal as Princess Diana (La Jolla Playhouse)

De Waal, who has previously starred in musicals such as Wicked and Kinky Boots, originated the role when it first debuted at La Jolla Playhouse.

According to People, the musical is set in 1981 – the same year Princess Diana married Prince Charles – and delves into iconic moments in the royal’s life including her charity work, fallout from her husband’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles and more.

It features music written by Bon Jovi member David Bryan and Memphis writer Joe DiPietro.

De Waal said of playing the icon, “She had no support system. She was 19 [when she married Prince Charles], and I think she was often painted as silly or stupid, but she wasn’t.”

De Waal in Diana (La Jolla Playhouse)

“She had very strong gut instincts about the Camilla affair before they were married, but how do you pause a roller coaster that’s on all the news channels? There’s memorabilia being printed,” she continued.

De Waal said, “It was really up to her to find her strength. Everything that she became and is today was because she found that little nugget inside of herself to say, ‘I’m not going to let go.’ She moulded that and grew to become this role model who is still very much in our zeitgeist today.”

(Getty Images)

Her impact continues to this day, with her son Prince Harry making headlines when he retraced her landmark humanitarian mission to Africa and a study by Lyst declaring Princess Diana “the most powerful royal fashion influencer of all time” in 2019.