🔥Princess Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi urges supermarkets to prioritise elderly in coronavirus pandemic🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Princess Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo Mapeli Mozzi has spoken out about coronavirus, urging supermarkets to help the elderly with special opening hours.

The COVID-19 pandemic – with a UK death toll of 35 – has sparked a wave of bulk buying at supermarkets, with shops cleared of toilet roll and long-life food items and fears vulnerable people will be left empty-handed.

Reacting to the bulk-buying frenzy, Mapelli Mozzi shared an idea circulating on Twitter: “A great idea just seen on Twitter. Would it be possible for the supermarkets to only allow elderly shoppers in first, so that they can shop before the rest of us, as the shops will be clean/ disinfected, and before the shelves are all cleared #elderlyhour.”

Shortly after he tweeted, “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.”

He also shared a photo of a self isolating form asking people to fill out their name, age, address and a whether they need help picking up shopping, posting mail, a friendly phone call or urgent supplies.

The form is part of a viral kindness initiative aimed at helping those who are vulnerable and more at-risk of COVID-19.