🔥Princess Beatrice will become an Italian countess when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi🔥

Princess Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi might be marrying into the Royal Family, but it is Beatrice who will inherit a title when the two tie the knot on 29th May.

Once the pair marry, Princess Beatrice should inherit titles from the Mapelli Mozzi family, making her a ‘contessa’ – the Italian equivalent of a countess.

The newlyweds should also eventually inherit Villa Mapelli Mozzi, the sprawling family seat in Ponte San Pietro.

The site is said to have originally held a castle, and the current villa was finished sometime after 1770 by Count Enico Mozzi.

Villa Mapelli Mozzi

It also holds many pieces of the family’s artwork. Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Edoardo’s father, worked internationally as an art curator and also competed in the Winter Olympics as a professional skier.

Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi told The Mail On Sunday the pair “are very suited to each other and have known each other for a long time” adding he had “never seen him so happy.”

He continued, “Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

(PA)

​He admitted that he had not yet met his soon to be daughter-in-law saying, “I haven’t met Beatrice yet and don’t know when I will but I am looking forward to the wedding.”

​He also noted that he had not seen Edo for some time saying, “the last time I saw Edo was briefly last autumn just before the announcement of the engagement.”

Alessandro is expected to make an appearance at the wedding, alongside Princess Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew.

(Reuters)

Edoardo Mapelli ​Mozzi was previously in a relationship with Dara Huang, and American architect with whom he shares 3 year-old son Christopher Woolf, or Wolfie.

A spokesperson recently confirmed that Mozzi had chosen his son to be the best man at the wedding.