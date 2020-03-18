🔥Princess Beatrice 'reviewing' wedding plans and will cancel Buckingham Palace reception🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Princess Beatrice and her fiance Ed Mapelli Mozzi are “reviewing” plans for their wedding and cancelling the reception at Buckingham Palace Gardens due to coronavirus.

The pair had announced May 29 as the date for the wedding.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

“In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.

“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”