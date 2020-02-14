🔥Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding details – from date to venue to guests🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

There’s another royal wedding coming this year, with Princess Beatrice and her property developer fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi set to tie the knot.

The Royal Family has confirmed the couple is set to marry on May 29 in London and Queen Elizabeth is set to host a garden reception in Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Royal experts have predicted the wedding will be a much more “low-key” occasion in the wake of allegations about Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew’s relationship to Jeffrey Epstein .

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Reuters)

Unlike her cousins and sister Princess Eugenie, major broadcasters BBC and ITV confirmed earlier this year that they would not be covering Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

Details of the day are being been kept under wraps (though her mother Sarah Ferguson has let a couple of things slip) but with expert predictions about the wedding, dress, and venue, here’s what we know so far.

Who will be invited?

(PA)

Like other members of the Royal Family, Princess Beatrice is known to have a large group of A-list friends including Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and even Robert De Niro, who is said to have attended her engagement party.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to come along. Other celebrity friends that could potentially make an appearance are Naomi Campbell (who attended her sister’s wedding), Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.

(Getty Images)

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be at Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

(Getty Images)

It is not known if Harry and Meghan will attend the wedding. The couple previously attended Princess Eugenie’s ceremony, alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

Beatrice and Harry are known to be close so even if the couple don’t attend together it’s likely Harry will make an appearance.

(Getty Images)

Will any public money be used?

Between the celebrities and members of the Royal Family, security will need to be ramped up for the event – though royal expert Jennie Bond told Lorraine the family would have to “rethink the arrangements of Beatrice’s wedding.”

Princess Eugenie on her wedding day (Yui Mok/PA)

She explained, “There were outcries over Eugenie’s [wedding] security costs for the taxpayer. I don’t think they’ll want a similar embarrassment for Beatrice. So I imagine that will be scaled down somewhat.”

Speaking to The Mirror, former Head of Royal Security Dai Davies gave an insight into Princess Beatrice’s potential costs.

He said, “It needs to be policed as a medium to large-sized event for the safety of the guests and the public. The police are between a rock and a hard place. The truth is despite the slimmed down guest list, it needs to be policed as a medium to large sized event for the safety of the guests and the public who will no doubt be interested.”

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice on Princess Eugenie’s wedding day (Getty Images)

“Because it is split over two venues with royals travelling between them, with a crowd gathering in London on a nice Spring day, that’s when it starts to get more complex with the extra layers of security and the policing costs start to mount, which could very easily turn into the hundreds of thousands,” Davies said.

According to the BBC, Thames Valley Police will initially absorb the security costs but then will be able to apply for a “special grant” from the Home Office, which is paid for by public tax money.

The couple has also reportedly requested a no-gift policy, asking guests to instead donate to two charities: Big Change and Cricket Builds Hope.

Princess Beatrice is involved with Big Change as a trustee and the charity is focused on improving children’s education.

Essie North, Big Change’s CEO, said, “We’re honoured that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have asked their wedding guests to learn about and support Big Change. As a founder and Trustee of the charity, Beatrice shares an ambitious vision to change how we support all young people to thrive, with the humility to learn from the pioneers leading this change on the ground.”

When is Princess Beatrice’s wedding date?

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi will be married on May 29 this year.

An official statement was released on the royal website, which read, “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019.”

The date was predicted by The Sun, whose palace insiders claimed the wedding would be held on May 29 with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

(Getty Images)

A source said, “The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead.

“The Queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front,” the source continued. “The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again.”

“Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation,” they finished.

Where is the wedding venue?

(Getty Images)

The official royal website revealed Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were “kindly given permission” for their wedding to take place at The Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace.

Located in Westminster, London, Queen Elizabeth’s great great grandparents Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg were married there in 1840.

Royal children including Prince Louis, Prince George and in fact Princess Beatrice were all baptised there too.

(Getty Images)

Although Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in Italy, Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson revealed early to Press Association that the country wasn’t an option for the nuptials.

She told the outlet, “It can only be in Britain.”

This supports what other royal experts predicted, as commentator Ingrid Seward revealed the Queen may have played into the decision to be married in the UK.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Seward said, “I think in her heart Beatrice would like to be married in Italy where Edo’s from, but there’s no way the Queen will fly to Europe for the wedding so it will have to be in England.”

Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress

(Getty Images)

Beatrice is known to be a stylish woman and while she’s more low-key than her cousins-in-law, she still likes to turn a look.

She is one of the few members of the Royal Family to have attended the Met Gala, an event reserved only for the most stylish celebrities and in-the-know fashion people.

The Evening Standard’s Fashion Editor Karen Dacre said, “Princess Beatrice is all too familiar with the wrong end of style criticism which means her default approach to getting dressed is to play it safe. Undoubtedly, it’s with caution that she will have approached the task of choosing a wedding dress designer, with one of her tried and tested brands almost certain to have won out.”

Princess Beatrice wearing Roksanda to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice has a roster of beloved designers under her belt – all of whom could be contenders for a glamorous wedding dress.

Clean modern brand Roksanda is one of her go-tos – the label designed a bespoke dress for her to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding – and Dacre believes there’s a strong chance the designer could be a frontrunner.

“The smart money is on Roksanda Ilincic – the Serbian designer has become something of a failsafe for the young royal. I’m equally convinced by the idea of Erdem. The Turkish Canadian is master of pretty with a historical undertone and certainly, is well versed in the art of making gowns with the gravitas that’s required to hold their own against the backdrop for the Chapel Royal,” she said.

An Elie Saab wedding dressing from SS2020 Fashion Week (IMAX Tree)

Traditionally, royal brides have opted for British designers to create their wedding gown; barring Meghan Markle who bent the unofficial rule when she asked Givenchy’s creative director Claire Waight Keller to design her gown. (Keller is British, though the brand is French.)

Dacre also felt Elie Saab could be a “viable contender.”

A Rivini Wedding Dress from their 2020 collection

She said, “While not British – Elie Saab is Lebanese and does the bulk of his business in Paris – Beatrice has attended his shows and is undoubtedly inspired by the fairy tale aesthetic that is his brand’s DNA. Of course, if she wants the English interpretation of this vision, Ralph and Russo is a no brainer.”

Princess Beatrice has previously worn Ralph & Russo to public events so the atelier could also be in the running.

What tiara will Princess Beatrice wear?

Sarah Ferguson wearing the York Tiara (Getty Images)

Wedding tiaras are practically a given for members of the Royal Family and it’s highly likely Princess Beatrice will wear one too. Her sister Princess Eugenie wore the rarely seen Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara to her wedding in 2018.

We spoke with royal jewellery expert Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller, who said, “Beatrice doesn’t wear much jewelry on a regular basis, and when she does, it’s mostly sentimental items, like the Cartier bracelet given to her by her fiance. Because of that love for sentimental pieces, it’s always possible she’ll borrow her mother’s diamond wedding tiara for her own wedding day.”

The Queen Mother wearing the Strathmore Rose Tiara (Everett/Shutterstock)

Sarah Ferguson wore the York Tiara on her wedding day in 1986, a diamond and platinum tiara designed by Garrard.

On the day, she wore a wreath of white roses – symbolic of the Yorks – which was removed for the carriage procession after the ceremony.

Another option could be the Strathmore Rose Tiara, according to Kiehna. She said, “Beatrice also shares her mother’s fascination with the Victorian era, so it’s possible that we’ll see her in a nineteenth-century tiara. The Queen Mother’s Strathmore Rose Tiara would fit the bill perfectly, and it would be especially perfect for a May wedding with a reception in the Buckingham Palace gardens.”