🔥Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's blighted wedding, from coronavirus to the Epstein scandal🔥

Princess Beatrice of York and her fiancee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding has been hit with another blow, as a Buckingham Palace spokesperson revealed that they are now “reviewing” their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple announced plans today to cancel their Buckingham Palace wedding reception amidst coronavirus measures advised by the government.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.”

“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

Details about the wedding were scarce to begin with, but a number of events outside of their own control have loomed heavily over it.

Backlash over Princess Eugenie’s lavish wedding costs

Princess Eugenie’s wedding was a grand spectacle much like her cousins’ Prince William and Prince Harry’s Royal Weddings, which saw celebrities including Naomi Campbell and more attend at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

There was some public consternation over security costs for the occasion, which were paid for by the taxpayer and cost $2.6 million.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said on Lorraine, “There were outcries over Eugenie’s security costs for the taxpayer. I don’t think they’ll want a similar embarrassment for Beatrice.”

She predicted that Princess Beatrice’s wedding would have to be “scaled down.”

Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi announced their engagement on September 26, less than a week after a Jeffrey Epstein accuser claimed that her father – Prince Andrew – was “an abuser” who had sex with her while she was one of Epstein’s underage trafficking victims.

Prince Andrew denied Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s claims, even suggesting a picture of him with his arm on Giuffre’s waist could be fake.

It isn’t known when exactly Mozzi and Princess Eugenie got engaged, as a tweet from the Royal Family said the proposal had happened “earlier that month” – meaning the date could have been closer to Giuffre’s allegations than initially thought.

Royal experts predicted Princess Beatrice’s wedding would be “scaled down” in the wake of the scandal, with former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond saying that the Royals would “have to rethink the arrangements for Beatrice’s wedding.”

When they eventually came to a decision on when the wedding would be held, their announcement on February 7 came after US attorney Geoffrey Berman’s allegations that the Duke of York had “provided zero co-operation” – despite Prince Andrew claiming in a BBC interview that he would.

Prince Andrew has stepped down as a senior royal in the wake of the scandal and has kept a low profile ever since. He appeared to be notably absent from Princess Beatrice’s engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Italian family might not be able to fly out

Italy is currently under national lockdown to prevent coronavirus from spreading – impacting travel, schools and many retailers.

Mozzi’s home country has the second-highest number of diagnosed Covid-19 cases and over 2,500 related deaths, and it is also where he and Princess Beatrice got engaged.

Although the lockdown is currently scheduled to be lifted on April 3, it has been rumoured by Italian outlets including La Stampa that it could be extended – potentially pushing into their wedding date.

Currently, all “non-essential” travel has been ruled out by the Italian government.

New coronavirus restrictions will put restrictions on their guest list

The older members of Beatrice’s family including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, her uncle Prince Charles and step-aunt Camilla Parker-Bowles would even be able to attend.

Current government advice encourages people “aged 70 or older” to adopt strict social distancing measures.

Queen Elizabeth is now residing in Windsor after moving there earlier than planned.

The Sussexes would also have to face a difficult decision if they decided to come back for the wedding, as the Canadian government has laid down a number of strong travel restrictions as part of their coronavirus measures.

If they left Canada, where they are currently living with their son Archie, then they wouldn’t be allowed back into the country as presently only Canadian citizens and permanent residents are allowed to do so.

The predicted peak of coronavirus is the week of their wedding

In a statement to the nation, the government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance announced that coronavirus infections would “peak” in 10 to 14 weeks from his announcement.

Given that the statement was made on March 12, 10 weeks from that date happens to be May 21. Princess Beatrice’s wedding is still scheduled for May 29, which would fall into the predicted peak time for the virus.