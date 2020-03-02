🔥Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ask his 3-year-old son to be best man at wedding🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to marry on 29th May in a private ceremony at The Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace.

In what is expected to be a more “scaled down” event than her sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Prince Harry’s lavish televised nuptials , guests will celebrate afterwards at Buckingham Palace .

But in an unconventional twist, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to the Daily Mail that Edoardo (or ‘Edo’ to his friends) has nominated his 3-year-old son to be best man.

(Getty Images)

Mozzi was previously in a relationship with American architect Dara Huang. The couple have a son, Christopher Woolf, also known as ‘Wolfie’, who was born in 2016.

Mozzi appears to be on good terms with his ex, who issued a statement last year following Beatrice’s engagement: “I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families.”

Royal Family members often ask one of their siblings to take on the best man role.

(PA)

Prince Harry and Prince William were each other’s best men, while Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank asked his younger brother Thomas to do the honours at the couple’s wedding in 2018.

Beatrice will inherit an Italian ‘Contessa’ title after she marries – Edoardo’s father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

Ellie Goulding attends Beatrice and Edoardo’s engagement party (SplashNews.com)

The Princess has a number of high profile friends, including Karlie Kloss, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding, who are also expected to be guests at the nuptials in May.