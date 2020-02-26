🔥Princess Anne reveals sadness after dog trainer Debbie Zurick shot dead near Johnson family estate: 'She will be sorely missed'🔥

Princess Anne has paid tribute to a dog breeder who was shot dead near Boris Johnson’s family estate, and who trained one of her puppies.

The Queen’s daughter said Debbie Zurick, 56, who was killed in an incident allegedly involving her estranged husband, will be “sorely missed”.

John Zurick, 67, is in a critical condition in hospital after reportedly turning the gun on himself.

Mrs Zurick was honorary secretary of a local dog training society, of which Princess Anne is patron.

A spokeswoman said: “The Princess Royal is saddened to hear of the death of Mrs Debbie Zurick. She will be sorely missed as secretary of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society, of which Her Royal Highness is patron.”

Princess Anne is a lover of dogs (AFP via Getty Images)

The statement came as it emerged that police had seized guns from the cottage in Somerset in which Mrs Zurick was killed prior to her death.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the weapons had been seized earlier this month as part of a separate investigation at the property which lies next to a country estate owned by the Prime Minister’s father, who said he was “shocked, stunned and saddened” by the death.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm we previously attended the address where this incident happened to seize licensed firearms as part of a separate investigation,”

“We’re satisfied that no firearms licensed to any of the occupants remained at the premises following this visit.”

He was unable to provide further details because the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.

Officers were called to Winsford by a member of the public raising concerns over the welfare of a woman at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Mrs Zurick was found outside the property with severe injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second woman, being treated as a key witness, was located unhurt nearby.

A further search found a 67-year-old man in an outbuilding – understood to be Mr Zurick – who had also suffered serious injuries caused by a shotgun.

Police said he is now in custody but has been taken to a hospital in Devon for emergency treatment.

A murder investigation has been launched over Debbie Zurick’s death (Facebook)

Mr Zurick previously told the Working Clumber Spaniel Society that he had trained a dog for the Princess Royal.

Asked in a now-deleted question-and-answer section on the website about the most embarrassing thing his dog had ever done, Mr Zurick replied: “Sparkle, who I trained for (Princess Anne), burying a pheasant rather than giving it to hand.

“Princess Anne left a message on the answer phone machine saying ‘If I wanted an undertaker then I would have asked for one’.

“She didn’t leave a name but Debbie knew the voice so I called her back in the morning and she was chuckling, telling me what had happened.

“She had sent Sparkle out, she had picked the bird beautifully, brought it halfway back, dug a hole and buried it.”

The Zuricks had several dogs, including one apparently named after the Prime Minister.

Stanley Johnson paid tribute to Mrs Zurick following her death (AFP via Getty Images)

An image posted on Mr Zurick’s Facebook page in March 2016, captioned “Boris meets Boris”, appears to show Mr Johnson with the dog.

The PM’s father, Stanley, shared his sadness at the news of Mrs Zurich’s death, telling reporters on Monday: “Both I and my whole family are shocked, stunned and saddened by this tragic incident.

“We very much regret the passing of Mrs Zurick. She was a neighbour and she was much loved.

“She was honorary secretary of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society and was much loved for the work she did, in the society and in Exmoor and beyond.”