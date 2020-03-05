🔥Prince William was 'allowed two sips' of Guinness while in Dublin🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Duke of Cambridge joked he has only been “allowed two sips” of Guinness so far over the course of his Ireland tour.

While out on a clifftop walk with the Duchess of Cambridge, the couple were stopped by locals who asked them how their trip was going – leading Prince William to reveal that officials kept whisking his pints away from him before he could finish one.

The couple were seen walking along the cliffs of Howth peninsula, where they chatted with some people on the path.

Kate said they were there to “get some fresh air” and after being asked how their visit was going, she explained that it was “really good.”

“We’ve got a few bits left – we’re going to Galway tomorrow,” she said.

A local woman said, “Always fabulous, better pints of Guinness in Galway.”

Prince William responded, “I know, I’ve been allowed two sips so far. Every time I have the third sip it gets taken away from me. Finish a pint by the time I-”

“It’s a bit of a tough gig,” a local interrupted him.

“Yeah, tough gig,” he responded.

Ironically, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently visited a temple to the black stuff in Dublin as they were seen at the Guinness Storehouse.

They were seen with pints of Guinness, as Prince William called out “slainte” in his best Gaelic, and he gave a speech in which he made a joke about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

“In coming to the Guinness Storehouse, we are retracing the footsteps of my grandmother, who was shown how to pour the perfect pint here in 2011,” he said.

“Ladies and Gentlemen let me tell you it is not often that I find myself following the Queen to a pub.”

Prince William and Kate’s 3-day tour ended with a trip to Galway. Over the course of the trip, they visited the Museum of Literature, mental health charity Jigsaw, Teagasc Grange farm as well as the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.