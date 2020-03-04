🔥Prince William: UK and Ireland should remember but not be bound by wrongs of The Troubles as countries move forward🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince William will echo the Queen when he speaks of the importance of reconciliation between Britain and Ireland after “the wrongs” committed in The Troubles.

William, on an official tour of Ireland with his wife Kate, will speak of “how far we have come” since those things dark days – and also of the importance of remembering all those who suffered.

The Duke of Cambridge, who will make a keynote address at the Museum of Literature Ireland, Dublin, is expected to say: “Growing up I remember seeing the troubles that took place, which affected so many people across the UK and Ireland.

”This explains why one of the truly profound moments for Catherine and I took place yesterday when we laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance.

“It was a reminder of the complexity of our shared history, and as my grandmother said during her visit in 2011: ‘Our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache and turbulence.’

“But it was also a reminder of how far we have come.

“It is right that we continue to remember those who suffered as a consequence of our troubled past.

“And whilst many wrongs have been done, it is important that we are not bound by these,” he will say.

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking at the Jigsaw charity (PA)

At a state dinner in Dublin Castle in 2011 the Queen offered her “sincere thoughts and deep sympathy” to the victims of Ireland and The UK’s troubled past.

She also said with hindsight “we can all see things which we would wish had been done differently or not at all.”

Her Majesty went on to praise the “lasting rapport” now between the countries.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – In pictures

Earlier on Wednesday, William and Kate visited a youth mental health charity, Jigsaw, in Dublin before heading to a farm in County Meath on the second day of the post-Brexit official tour.