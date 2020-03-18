🔥Prince William releases video message amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Kensington Palace Instagram account has released a video of Prince William explaining what the National Emergencies Trust does amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Emergencies Trust collaborates with charities to raise and distribute money in order to support victims during a domestic disaster.

According to the Trust’s official website, “The Trust will be there for those victims to facilitate a single point of contact to apply for help with a simple application process. Financial awards can be made to victims quickly and efficiently, avoiding the bureaucracy of multiple applications. It should also help use money more effectively and minimize fraud.”

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature,” Prince William says in the video.

The video was uploaded a few hours after his brother Prince Harry’s Instagram account, Sussex Royal, created a text-based post to let followers know that he and his wife Meghan Markle were there to offer support on social media and information.

Meghan and Harry’s caption promised that they would share “accurate information and facts from trusted experts” as well as “learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy.”

On the Kensington Royal account, Prince William focused more on what The National Emergencies Trust can do for people.

(Getty Images)

Prince William said in his statement, “The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of National Emergencies Trust was so important.