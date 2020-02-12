🔥Prince William regularly writes to bereaved families and officers, Met chief reveals🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke of Cambridge regularly writes to bereaved police families and officers who have been through traumatic experiences, the country’s most senior police officer has revealed.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, made the comment after William hosted a reception to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund which he supports as patron.

During the event hosted at St James’ Palace, William shared a poignant moment with four-year-old George McParland, whose father Sergeant Ian McParland died from cancer in 2017.

He knelt down to chat to the youngster who held on to his teddy Pierre and the pair joked about the toy as his mother Claire McParland watched.

And he gave some advice to children who were bereaved, telling them his mother died when he was 15 and that they should talk and look after each other.

Prince William and Dame Cressida Dick (PA)

Dame Cressida, who is the fund’s president, said after the reception: “He writes quite often to families, sometimes to officers themselves and it’s really very much appreciated.

“He clearly has a passion for supporting people in public service, whether that’s defence, military or emergency services and with his background experience he knows a bit about the challenges these people will face.

“So many people commented to me you can see the empathy when he’s talking to people – it really means a massive amount to them, they know it means something to him, which is lovely. We’re lucky to have him as our patron.”

The duke agreed to be the fund’s patron in 2017 and it was announced at the event William will stay on for another three years.

The Metropolitan Police Orphanage opened in October 1870 and by the following year had extended its services to include the City of London Police.

In 1937 the orphanage closed and the charity became the present fund which has supported more than 15,200 children to date.

The fund also helps with educational costs such as field trips, school equipment and extra-curricular activities including sports and music clubs.

In a speech to mark the event William said: “Over the past 150 years – as the oldest police charity in the world – the fund has provided care to the children of police officers in their hour of greatest need.

“Our society is defined by how we look after those who keep us all safe. It matters deeply that we help the families who play such an important role in supporting them.

“I am therefore immensely proud that the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund provides such comfort and reassurance to the children of police officers who have so sadly lost their lives or livelihoods.”