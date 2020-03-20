🔥Prince William fears royal visits will be held via video link if coronavirus pandemic worsens🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince William fears future royal visits might have to be via video link when the coronavirus outbreak gets worse.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke out as he and his wife Kate became the first members of the royal family to meet health workers dealing with the pandemic.

The royal couple visited an NHS 111 call centre, where they heard that the number of calls from the public had quadrupled since the crisis began.

Garrett Emmerson, chief executive of the London Ambulance Service, said the duke suggested that royal visits might change as the virus progresses through the population.

“We are all learning new ways of behaving socially as a result of this, and indeed new ways of working,” he said.

“We were talking with the duke about potential future visits if we are in further stages of social distancing – we may be doing remote conferencing for events like this.

“That’s certainly a possibility in the coming weeks and months.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit London Ambulance Service staff (PA)

William and Kate were told that the 999 service has just had the busiest three days in its history while the 111 advice helpline was receiving “phenomenal” levels of calls with some members of the public panicking over self-isolation.

The visit to the call centre in Croydon, which deals with south east London, saw the couple adhering to the latest protocols about dealing with the disease, with no handshakes, frequent hand-sanitising and a conscious effort to socially distance themselves from people.

While the couple sanitised their hands twice during the visit, one member of staff forgot the new rules when she asked William and Kate for a photograph and without thinking reached out to shake their hands.

“Don’t shake hands!” William remonstrated with a laugh as he brought down his other hand to cut her off.

But he swiftly added as they posed for a picture: “We can do a photograph if we are not within a metre of each other.”

Prince William and Kate (PA)

Afterwards Courtney Campbell, 32, a supervisor, laughed off her mistake.

She said: “That was so funny. I went to shake the hand. Coronavirus!

“I guess it’s just polite, isn’t it? In the professional environment we are so used to being greeted and shaking hands with each other.”

The duke and duchess heard how the 111 service was seeing a “fantastic volume of demand”.

During a conversation with a group of staff, which saw William and Kate sitting more than two metres from everyone else to show the importance of social distancing, Euan Flood, 34, a paramedic, told them how the 111 service was “incredibly busy”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (PA)

He said: “We are getting calls one after the other.

“Currently we have a few hundred calls waiting to be called back, anything from a day to two, three days old.

“We are finding that people are quite understanding when we call them back.

“They are quite accepting that they know it’s busy, they know it’s going to be a long time. We try and get through them as quickly as we can, but safely as well.”

He added later: “We are hearing a lot of panic about self-isolation.

“People don’t really understand the guidance, so we have to explain it to them fairly regularly.

“But once we explain it people tend to understand why we are advising it.”

Mr Emmerson said they were getting about four times the normal number of calls.

Dr Agatha Nortley-Meshe, a GP and the assistant medical director of the London Ambulance Service, told the couple the call centre had a multi-disciplinary team with GPs, pharmacists, nurses and paramedics who were working “extremely hard”.

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

She added: “Within the massive volume of calls, there are a lot of people asking for advice and reassurance. But there are also some really sick people in there.

“It’s about making sure we get people to the right place, we get people the advice they need, we get people the care they need.”

However the guidance they are given changes so quickly that the staff have to work hard to keep up to date with what they are supposed to be telling the public.

Mr Emmerson said: “With advice changing and guidance changing, it is still a big challenge to keep people up to date with information.”

The message was hammered home that the first thing people should do is look on the NHS website for advice before ringing 111.

However the duke said: “I imagine that you are concerned that a lot of [the public] don’t have internet access, therefore [having] 111 to call is really important.”

Dr Nortley-Meshe replied: “Online can only take you so far. If you need a clinician, you need a clinician.”

Kate asked how many of the calls reflected people’s mental health issues.

Mr Emmerson said: “Quite a large volume. It all feeds into each other. People with mental health issues are more concerned about coronavirus and how to manage that.”

Dr Nortley-Meshe said that patients on regular medication were concerned that they would continue to get the drugs they needed.

“There has become a significant panic around making that if people are going to self-isolate, that they are prepared.

“We are getting calls about not just ‘I’m ill, I think I might have coronavirus,’ but ‘If I have to self-isolate, can I get my medication on time? Can I get care on time?’ All of those kinds of cares and concerns. That is adding to the workload.”

William also repeatedly asked whether members of the public could help by volunteering.

“A lot of people will want to help. Is there any way that the public can do their bit to help you guys out?”

Mr Emmerson said: “We are actively looking at that.

“We have a lot of former employees, retired employees, people who used to work in our service but are now in other fields, for instance the airline industry.

“As staff are laid off, they are saying, ‘Can we bring our skills back?’ It extends beyond call handling and front line clinicians into support functions like vehicle maintenance.

“How to put more vehicles out there than we have probably ever done before. We are talking to other organisations about how they might be able to help us.”

Could people help “on the periphery”, he asked. “A lot of people will want to do their bit, but they won’t quite know what.”

Mr Emmerson said: “We are trying to work those things out.

“We will have to look at how fast we are able to train up additional people to answer calls, as call volumes go up.”

William asked: “How quickly can you train up people to become call centre volunteers?”

Mr Emmerson replied: “In terms of call handling, pretty quickly.”

As the duke and duchess toured the large room where the call handlers work – but not before sanitising their hands for a second time – William broke off from a conversation with Mr Emmerson to talk to two members of staff.

Tracy Pidgeon, 54, who normally has a management job – she is governance lead – but during the crisis is helping out with calls, said: “He was asking about how busy we have been, and what shifts everybody was doing.

“We were saying everybody was working really hard.”

London Underground lockdown during Coronavirus

She added that the visit had made William nostalgic for his old job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot.

“He misses the helicopter, being on the front line. He just said he misses it.”

Later Mr Emmerson was asked if the duke would be a useful addition to the ambulance service.

He said with a smile: “As he knows well, we have an air ambulance service here in London. I know that he would be welcome there any time.”

As they toured the room, staff could be heard asking people a string of questions – and reassuring them that they had been right to call 111.

“Have you become breathless, or more breathless than usual? … Put your hands on your chest for me, sweetheart.”

During the tour William met call handler Paula White, who turned out to be a former telephonist at Buckingham Palace who met the duke when he was a baby.

He joked: “Was I behaving myself? A rowdy little child?”

Afterwards she said: “He said ‘Was I well behaved?’ I said, ‘I can’t say sir – the press are here!’”

She added: “I worked there when his mum was getting married.”

Diana used to go into the switchboard room, she said.

“She used to be taking calls with us. I saw the ring! “He was just a little baby when she brought him down.”

Having a visit from the couple was a big boost for staff morale, she said. “It’s lovely. It’s like a pat on the back. It just raises morale.”