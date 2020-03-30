🔥Prince William 'considering return as air ambulance pilot' to 'do his bit' in battle against coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to “do his bit” in the fight against coronavirus.

Prince William, who spent two years flying medics to emergencies from 2015, is reported to have said he now wants to get back in the cockpit.

Despite privately revealing his desire to return to the frontline amid the Covid-19 crisis, his royal duties may prevent it, The Sun reported on Monday night.

A source told the newspaper: “He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help.”

Prince William at London’s Air Ambulance gala at Rosewood London on Thursday (Chris Jackson)

They added: “But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal.”

Buckingham Palace said it would not be commenting on the report when approached by the Standard.

The NHS is currently seeing around 1,000 additional patients admitted to hospital each day amid the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world.

Some 9,000 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals in England, up from around 6,200 on Friday.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths pass 1,400

William is currently one of only a few senior royals currently carrying out official duties.

Prince Charles is recovering after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Andrew stepped back amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have have quit their roles in favour of independence from the Royal Family.

William was a pilot with the air ambulance service in East Anglia. He joined them in March 2015 and carried out dozens of call-outs before his last shift in July 2017.