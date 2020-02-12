🔥Prince William and Prince Harry reject 'offensive' bullying claims amid speculation of their relationship🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince William and Prince Harry have issued a joint statement hitting out at “offensive and potentially harmful” claims about their relationship.

The brothers spoke out about what they described as a “false story” in a UK newspaper on the day the Queen called a summit at Sandringham for senior royals to discuss the Sussexes’ future with the monarchy.

The statement said :”Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Prince Harry and Prince William – In pictures

The statement did not name the newspaper but it followed a front page story in the Times, which quoted as source as saying that Harry and Meghan “regarded themselves as having been pushed away by what they saw as a bullying attitude from the Duke of Cambridge”.

The paper also claimed that Palace aides had said the the couple decided to step back as senior royals because they “felt tethered”.

It went on to say that these allegations have been contested by other sources close to the Cambridges and Harry.

There has been much speculation about the relationship of the brothers who, a few years ago, were working closely together on charitable projects and lived metres from each other at Kensington Palace.

But Harry has conceded how the siblings are moving in different directions and their relationship, although close, has come under real strain.

In a documentary, filmed during the Sussexes tour of southern Africa last autumn, the duke said he and William were now “on different paths” and have “good days” and “bad days” in their relationship.

The decision to quickly deny the allegation of bullying reveals the brothers want to let the public know they may have their differences but behind the scenes things are amicable.

Today’s joint statement was released by Buckingham Palace just hours before crunch talks at Sandringham to discuss the future roles of Harry and his wife Meghan within the monarchy.

The couple last week announced their plans to step back as senior royals and split their time between the UK and North America as they work to become financially independent.

The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge since the issue engulfed the royal family this week.

Meghan is with their baby son Archie in Canada, but a royal source said it is likely she will join the crisis talks by phone.

Harry and Meghan are said to have left the Queen feeling “hurt” by their bombshell announcement.

There are a range of issues to be discussed on Monday, and it is likely the royals will try to come to some agreement before the meeting ends to stop the immediate crisis causing lasting damage to the monarchy.