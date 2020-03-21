🔥Prince William and Kate Middleton witness the strain coronavirus is putting on the 111 ambulance call centre: It's the busiest time in our history🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge witnessed first hand the pressure on the 111 service which is now seeing a record demand.

As the royal couple toured the London Ambulance Service call handling room, they paused to look at a screen on a pillar which in one brief moment showed that the call centre – one of five in London – had 129 members of the public waiting to speak to a call handler.

No sooner had Garrett Emmerson, the chief executive of the London Ambulance Service, started explaining the figures to the couple than the number of people waiting jumped to 131.

That, however, was not the most revealing statistic. The screen also showed that people were having to wait on the phone for 1 hour 10 minutes before they were able to speak to anyone.

Inevitably many people gave up before they got through. Nearly two-thirds of calls had been abandoned in the previous hour.

“Normally we would hope to get to 95 per cent of our calls within 60 seconds,” said Mr Emmerson. “We are usually there or thereabouts with that. We are clearly a very long way away from that at the moment. People are having to wait a lot longer. When people do get through they are very understanding about that.”

At the moment the 111 service – which in London is run by the ambulance service – is dealing with about 25,000 calls a day across the capital. Normally that figure would be about 7,000, said Mr Emmerson.

The number of people ringing 999 had also nearly doubled, he said, from about 4,500 a day to 8,000.

Mr Emmerson continued: “111 call handling numbers are probably four times what they would normally be as a result of queries about Covid-19. But also 999 calls are up phenomenally.

“We have just had our three busiest days in our history, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. We would normally see about 5,000 calls maximum on a busy day. We are touching 8,000 calls a day in 999. People are incredibly concerned about displaying symptoms.

“Our message, though, is ‘Please, if you can, don’t phone either of these lines. Don’t phone 999 unless it is a life-threatening emergency given the volume of demand. And if you can avoid phoning 111 and go online to nhs.uk/coronavirus if you’ve got some concerns related to Covid-19.’

“Staff are working incredibly hard to respond to those volumes. People will see it is longer for us to answer the phone, and longer to call people back where we are calling them back with clinical advice.

“We are trying to get through calls as fast as we can and make sure we can identify the sickest patients and get the most urgent care to them, whether that is on the phone or with ambulance services.

“We are changing the way we have to operate and triage our patients to make sure we can identify those that are most in need of our services quickly.

“Not only is the messaging changing to the public as to what they should be doing, but the clinical advice and support to our staff is changing as we move into different phases of the virus, and we treat and prioritise patients in different ways.”

People should only call 999 if they have “a very serious, potentially life-threatening emergency” he said. “Call 111 if you cannot get the advice you need from NHS online.”

The service is under such pressure that they are looking to see how volunteers can help, he said. “There are a lot of things we can do to use the support of volunteers. We have got a lot of people who have been former clinicians, former members of staff either as paramedics or call handlers, who are perhaps in industries which are not busy at the moment, for instance the airline industry, who are offering their services.

“We will be looking to take up many of those offers in the coming weeks as we get further into this epidemic.”

How will they cope as pressure builds up? “As well as changing what we do on a daily basis, we are trying to plan ahead as best we can, using the modelling that government analysts are providing to try and predict what we are going to need to do when, what the volume of caseload is likely to be. The thing that is almost impossible to predict is what the call volumes are likely to be.

“What we can take a more scientific look at is what the development of the virus is likely to be and therefore how many people are likely to develop symptoms and how many people are likely to be sick.”

He also talked about bringing additional staff into the ambulance service and shutting down non-essential corporate functions to direct staff to where they are needed.

“It is a rapidly evolving situation. We are already working in different ways. We will be working in different ways again in the next few days.”