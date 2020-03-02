🔥Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy opens up about life after dating the royal🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy spoke to Tatler about her life after her relationship with Prince Harry and her jewelry line, which is inspired by her upbringing in Zimbabwe.

Davy, 34, now splits her time between her home in South Kensington and Cape Town.

Davy reportedly met Harry when he was in South Africa on a gap year. After they started dating, she became part of the “Glosse Posse,” filled with other socialite twenty-somethings with regal ties.

But after dealing with constant attention from the press (Davy called it “scary and uncomfortable”) the couple called it quits in 2011 after seven years together.

But it seems the breakup was amicable, as she attended Prince Harry’s Windsor Castle wedding to Meghan Markle.

Davy opened up about the media attention in 2016, saying, “If you go out once, they take a picture, but not of you going to work every morning, it’s of you falling out of a nightclub at 4am.”

And while she’s tight-lipped about her former beau, she tells Tatler she’s happy now. “I’m very happy with where I am right now. I’m happy with everything. I’m doing something in Africa that I’m passionate about and I’m excited for what my vision is and what that will create. Everything is falling into place,” she said.

These days, she’s focused on expanding her jewelry brand, Aya. The jet setter founded the brand after studying Gemology at the Gemological Institute of America in California. She previously pursued a career in law.

On the brand’s website, it explains that Aya is inspired by “the different cultures of many countries like Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania,” and that every gemstone is ethically mined.

The brand also has a philanthropic component, as it works to improve the “quality and accessibility of schooling in the local communities.”

Read the full feature in the April issue of Tatler, available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday, March 5. The April cover star is Elizabeth Hurley.