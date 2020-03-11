🔥Prince Harry refuses to comment after he accuses Donald Trump in hoax call 'from Greta Thunberg'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Harry remained silent today after being duped into criticising Donald Trump by Russian pranksters posing as climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Duke of Sussex was tricked into talking indiscreetly about world leaders and his exit from the royal family by notorious hoaxers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov.

Today Harry’s PR team refused to comment on the hoax and sources close to him said he did not wish to “engage” in the story.

The pranksters claimed to be Greta and her father Svante and spoke to Harry at his home in Canada on New Year’s Eve and January 22. During one call Harry told them being a royal was “not all it’s made up to be”.

Greta Thunberg at the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest (PA)

He also said President Trump had “blood on his hands” for defending the coal industry despite climate change.

Harry, 35, told the fake Greta intimate details about his life, thoughts and feelings, apparently without checking the veracity of the callers.

On his decision to step down as a senior royal, he said: “Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one… but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.”

An extract from one of the recorded calls was published on YouTube along with an animated cartoon of Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan (REUTERS)

Asked about his uncle the Duke of York’s friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Harry said: “Whatever he has done or hasn’t done is completely separate from me and my wife.”

Previous victims of the hoaxers, known as Vovan and Lexus, include Sir Elton John and Democrat Bernie Sanders.