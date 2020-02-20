🔥Prince Harry 'livin' on a prayer' in mock text exchange with Jon Bon Jovi🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Harry has posted a mocked-up text conversation with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi on his Instagram.

The jokey exchange was shared on the Sussex Royal Twitter account and confirmed their attendance to the upcoming Invictus Games.

In the video, the Duke of Sussex says he is “livin’ on a prayer”, in reference to the rock star’s most famous hit as they arrange to meet in London.

The pair will meet at Abbey Road Studios where a single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation will be recorded in support of the international multi-sport event, on February 28, held for injured or sick military personnel.

Jon will join Harry at Abbey Road Studios for a special session (Kevin Mazur/Getty )

The song, titled Unbroken, will be recorded in Studio 2 of the studios made famous by The Beatles who recorded most of their albums there.

In the faked video, which was shared on the duke’s official Instagram page, the musician messages the royal saying: “Hey Harry, how’s it going?”

The Duke set up the Games in 2014 and has been their patron ever since (Getty Images)

The Duke then replies: “Hey! I’m good! Just livin’ on a prayer…

“What’s up?”

Bon Jovi replies: “I’m in London on February 28 and have an idea… #Invictus.”

Harry plans to continue supporting charitable organisations after stepping down from the senior royals (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A later message from the royal tells him “don’t expect me to sing… BUT I’ll give it a shot” – another homage to Jon Bon Jovi’s iconic lyrics

The song aims to shine a light on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder and will be on the forthcoming album Bon Jovi.

The texts were shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram

The song will feature the Invictus Games Choir and will be released in March in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Duke, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, founded the Invictus Games with the first event taking part in London in 2014.

The mocked up exchange shared a number of Bon Jovi inspired jokes (Sussex Royal/Instagram)

Since then, the Games have been held three other times – in Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018).

The fifth Invictus Games will take place in The Hague in May this year, followed by Düsseldorf in 2022.

On Wednesday it was reported that before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially withdraw from public duties on 31 March Harry will attend an Invictus Games event with Jon Bon Jovi on 28 February.

The couple, who will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace from April 1, will also attend various events in March, including the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 and the Mountbatten Festival of Music on March 7.

Meghan and Harry will also attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day on March 9 alongside the rest of the royal family.