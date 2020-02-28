🔥Prince Harry joins Jon Bon Jovi in Abbey Road Studios recording booth for new Invictus Games single🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Harry has shared a behind the scenes look inside Abbey Road Studios as he joined Jon Bon Jovi to record a new charity single for the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK from Canada this week to begin a series of royal engagements, which are likely to be his last before he steps down from official duties on March 31.

Harry released a series of posts on Thursday showing he and Bon Jovi in the world famous recording studio where the Beatles recorded a string of iconic albums.

The pair were also seen following in the footsteps of The Beatles as they recreated the Fab Four’s Abbey Road album cover.

Harry stepped on to the famous zebra crossing with the American musician and two members of the Invictus Games Choir.

In an Instagram video post, the duke and the musician teased fans by gearing up to sing in a recording booth during the visit – with the footage stopping just before they burst into song.

In another, it showed Harry and Bon Jovi watching a live session of the Invictus Games Choir recording a live session and the prince chatting with them after they had finished.

Despite his brother the Duke of Cambridge joining Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift on stage in 2013 to sing Livin’ On A Prayer at a charity event, Harry was not tempted to test his vocal cords in public.

After watching the choir perform the charity single Unbroken, a clearly relieved royal said: “I’m just glad, I don’t have to sing.”

Bon Jovi paid tribute to the duke – experiencing a turbulent period since announcing he will be stepping down from royal duties – for finding the time to tour the studios.

He said: “In light of everything that’s going on right now, I’m happy that he can take the time to be here for the choir and make it happen.”

Harry and wife Meghan’s plans to begin their new life in Canada were dealt a blow when the country’s Government announced on Thursday it would not provide protection for the couple and baby son Archie.

Asked what he thought about Harry’s situation, Bon Jovi replied: “I don’t know what it’s like to walk in his shoes and as an American I’m further removed but I have immense respect for the family, for his brother, himself, his wife, his father, grandmother – we have immense respect for them in America.”

He added: “When you see something like Meghan and Harry have gone through, we turn the channel off and things are over with – you don’t know what it’s like to walk in anyone else’s shoes.”

Every year, the Abbey Road crossing – which has Grade II listed status – draws thousands of music fans who, just like the duke, recreate the picture of the Fab Four by Ian Macmillan.

First to cross was wheelchair user and former serviceman Andy Mudd, followed by the Bon Jovi, ex-servicewoman Susan Warner, who was seriously injured during an Afghanistan deployment in 2009, and finally Harry.

With dozens of press and public watching, the foursome posed as rain fell and traffic was halted by police.

The charity single is in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation, which oversees the development of the Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel founded by the duke.

The song, Unbroken, was written by Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and honour their service.

The musician has a close affinity with the military as his parents met while serving in the US Marine Corps.