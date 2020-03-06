🔥Prince Harry beats six-time F1 winner Lewis Hamilton in pit stop speed race at Silverstone racecourse🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Harry could be in line for a new job following his exit from the royal family after beating Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton in a pit stop speed test.

The six-time world champion was left for dust by the Duke of Sussex who changed four wheel nuts in less than four seconds at the home of British motorsport.

Harry cried “what a stitch-up!” as Lewis proclaimed the game was a “fix” in honour of the royal guest after his eight-second disaster.

The pair today opened The Silverstone Experience, a brand-new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing and together spent over an hour touring the new museum located in a renovated Second World War RAF hangar at the world-famous circuit.

It has taken over seven years and cost in excess of £20 million, through support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the British Racing Drivers’ Club and several other major sponsors.

“What a stitch-up” says Harry (PA)

Officially opening the museum today to the pubic, Harry – who is royal patron of the project – reflected on the time passed since the dream of opening the museum started.

He said: “Tomorrow marks two years since we were stood here, thinking of what could be.

“I can’t believe we’ve managed to turn a World War II hanger that was pretty cold, pretty dusty two years ago into this remarkable experience.

There were smiles and jokes during the visit, one of Harry’s last as a senior royal (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’ve really put a marker down on what British motor racing means to the world.

“It’s a long time coming to have a building like this and having walked through it just now I’m probably going to have to come back to actually really soak up the experience myself.”

Using the latest technology, The Silverstone Experience tells the amazing stories of people who have been part of the site, and the history of the sport, in order to inspire future generations.

Formula One teams may want to snap Harry up to be a part of their pit stop crew as he and wife Meghan go self-sufficient (PA)

At one of the stations, the Duke and Lewis met racing legend Christabel Carlisle who showed them her racing suit from the 1963 British Saloon Car Championship.

As she ushered them to the glass cabinet to show off a slim-line, beautifully cut piece of tailoring with a Nehru collar and neatly embroidered raised stitches, Harry joked: “I think we should have more of this with Lewis’s suit, especially with the collar and the stitching.”

Known by her married name of Lady Christabel Watson, she said: “I had a lovely Polish dressmaker and she made me three beautiful suits.

There was no hard feelings after the race as Harry embraced the British racing legend (Getty Images)

“I started racing in just jeans and an old but these were fireproof, I was the envy of everybody, they are quite marvelous creations.”

One of its main charitable missions is to inspire the next generation of engineers through its exhibitions and learning programme.

Sally Reynolds, CEO of Silverstone Heritage, said: “We have been able to create a new, safe home for the important British Racing Drivers’ Club archive collection.

The Duke of Sussex at the Silverstone Experience

“Our charitable mission extends to protecting the heritage of British motor racing to inspire the next generation of engineers.

“By telling the extraordinary story of the UK’s central role in technological innovation and demonstrating engineering principles in our hands on tech lab, we aim to inspire the motor sport experts of the future.”

Lewis, who is entering his 14th year as a professional racing driver first with Mclaren and now Mercedes, told how impressed he was with the amount of knowledge pupils from two local schools had after meeting them in the museum.

A new generation of engineers are to be inspired at the museum (REUTERS)

He said: “We got to see a couple of youngsters who were going through their understanding of the engine and the tyres and we were given an explanation from one of the young girls, she must have been about six or seven and she knew more than I did about tyres already, so you can see how fantastic this places is and it’s working already.

“It’s such an honour for us to come here and see the heritage and to be a part of it.

“It’s my 14th season this year and honestly, we get to travel around the world, there’s 21 Grand Prixs, 21 countries we go to, and there is no place like Silverstone, hands down.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Awards 2020

“Any of those circuits, even if they have their own history, they don’t have pride, energy and passion that we have here.

“When it comes to the British Grand Prix, it is the biggest racing event of the year, we have the biggest crowds here and it’s the most exciting weekend.

“I’m so grateful to everyone involved in making sure that this experience happened, because the history that we have here, since the first race in 1948 and the first official race in 1950, to see the progression being celebrated is fantastic.

“We have a responsibility to inspire the young kids and I hope I can continue to provide them with a few more years I have left.”