🔥Prince Harry asks to be called first name only in first UK engagement since Canada return🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke of Sussex asked to be addressed simply as Harry as he took centre stage for his first UK engagement since his move to Canada.

Harry is attending a conference about sustainable travel in Edinburgh today, after arriving on a flight from north America yesterday.

His first engagement back focuses on his sustainable tourism project, Travalyst.

In a conference at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Wednesday Harry and his Travalyst team will look to gain feedback from the travel industry on new ideas for sustainability.

After asking to simply be addressed by his first name, he said: “We want to hear truths and perspectives from across the industry. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, a lot of great work has already been done.

“But our research again shows that many of these endeavours have failed to reach the conscientiousness of consumers.”

It marks one of his final engagements while still a senior member of the royal family before retiring at the end of March.

Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced in January that they would step down from their duties as senior royals to spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent. The pair will formally step down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March.

They have been in Canada with their son Archie for several weeks.

More follows…