🔥Prince Harry arrives back in UK for final round of royal engagements🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Harry has returned to the UK ahead of his final round of official engagements as a senior royal.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured arriving at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station on Tuesday night for a summit focused on his sustainable tourism project.

Wednesday’s conference marks the beginning of his last stretch of public events before he and his wife Meghan Markle officially give up their royal duties.

Harry’s return to the UK came as William and Kate attended a West End theatre for a play about mental health.

Harry’s return to the UK marks the first of his public events since he and his wife Meghan Markle announced their plans to step away from the royal family (SplashNews.com)

The Sussexes, who have been living in Canada with their baby son Archie since the move, will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 in London.

They also plan to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

The duke and duchess’s lives as working royals will end on March 31, when they stop representing the Queen and become financially independent.

Meghan and Harry will officially quit as working royals on March 31 (REUTERS)

Harry, known as the Earl of Dumbarton in Scotland, will welcome delegates to the Travelyst event on Wednesday in the Scottish capital.

About 100 people from the tourism and travel industries have been invited to join the working summit.

The event will allow Harry and his Travalyst team to gain feedback from the travel industry on new ideas for sustainability.

On launching Travalyst Amsterdam last autumn, the duke defended his use of private planes, saying he spent “99 per cent of my life” using commercial flights, but occasionally needed to ensure “my family are safe”.

At the time, Harry and Meghan faced mounting criticism after reportedly taking four private jet journeys in 11 days during the summer.