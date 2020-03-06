🔥Prince Harry arrives at Silverstone racetrack in style with Lewis Hamilton🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke of Sussex was driven to Silverstone in style today by Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in an electric Mercedes.

Prince Harry is at the racetrackopening a new museum showcasing its heritage.

The royal will be touring The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire, a museum charting British motor racing through the years, alongside six-time winner Hamilton.

The experience is the new home of the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s (BRDC) archive and also boasts hands-on exhibits for visitors.

The prince was greeted by dignitaries including former world champion F1 driver Damon Hill – who took the crown with the Williams team in 1996.

He also met some of the current crop of drivers, Williams’ George Russell and Red Bull racer Alex Albon.

The visit marks a final run of royal duties for Harry since he and his wife Meghan announced they would be stepping down as senior royals.

The couple are making their last official appearances as HRHs alongside the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9.

Hamilton, who drives for Mercedes, begins his bid to take a record-equalling seventh world title when the new Formula One season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix next weekend.

