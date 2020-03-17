🔥Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives to change amidst Canadian coronavirus lockdown🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly back in Canada with days to spare, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday that the border would be closed off to anybody who is not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

As part of Canada’s efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that the country would be introducing “far-reaching” policies as part of its action plan – policies which will affect the Sussexes’ lives in Vancouver.

(Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan are believed to live on Vancouver Island and yesterday, it was announced that there are now 103 Covid-19 cases in the greater BC region.

Trudeau announced that flight carriers would be “formally mandated” to stop passengers with coronavirus symptoms from flying to Canada and only four Canadian airports will be accepting international flights, including Vancouver Airport.

According to Page Six, Meghan returned to Canada last Monday while Prince Harry flew back last Sunday – rejoining their son Archie who they left behind in Canada out of concern for his health.

BC Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a press conference yesterday that anybody who flies in will have to self-isolate for two weeks after returning to Vancouver, but said that the “good news is that people we are seeing who have been travelling internationally have a relatively mild disease and are staying home.”

It is not known whether the Sussexes are self-isolating after their farewell tour of the UK.

As with other countries around the world, Henry also announced that Vancouver gatherings of over 50 people will be banned and BC Ferries, who operate ferries between Vancouver Island where the Sussexes live and the mainland, are set to reduce the number of trips they make.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Restaurants and bars in the area are also set to close for St Patrick’s Day, under order of Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Given the 50 person limit on gatherings, Henry claimed according to CBC that ‘most bars and entertainment venues won’t be able to meet the criteria of less than 50 people’ – something she said is “going to be hard on businesses.”

Restaurant group Toptable, who operate a number of Vancouver restaurants, announced that they would be closing all of their businesses indefinitely, with company president Michael Doyle saying, “This is a critical time in the world and we must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

(Getty Images)

Casinos have also been ordered closed until further notice.

Trudeau (who is currently self isolating after his wife Sophie was diagnosed with Coronavirus) also encouraged Canadians to practice social distancing, meaning it could be a lonely time for many Canadians and the Sussexes.

Meghan’s best friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, revealed she had spent her birthday “in quarantine” amidst the pandemic.

It is not known if she has been diagnosed with the illness, however she posted a message to her Instagram for her 40th birthday which read, “Quarantine birthday is the new rage and I’m not mad about it.”

Harry and Meghan appear to be adopting an ultra-cautious approach as the virus spreads. While royal commentators – including the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter – claimed Harry and Meghan had wrongly kept their son Archie away from the rest of the Royal Family on their recent visit, the Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon said, “The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic.”

Prince Harry was also seen paying attention to coronavirus distancing, as he and singer Craig David bumped elbows at the Commonwealth Day service.